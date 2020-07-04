9701 Bardmore Place

Amenities

Elegant north facing home with beautiful golf course view located on corner lot in the Greens at Westridge. Exemplary Frisco ISD. This home features with tons of upgrades including fancy wood floors in living area with gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances with double oven, wine cooler, bright cabinetry with under and over mount lighting, gas cook top with upgraded vent hood, beautify granite counters, island and walk in pantry in kitchen! Master suite featured tray ceiling and access to back yard with view of golf course, split double sinks, with sitting area, separate walk in tile shower and jetted tub and upgrade cabinets. First time convert to rental property.