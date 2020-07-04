All apartments in McKinney
9701 Bardmore Place

9701 Bardmore Place · No Longer Available
Location

9701 Bardmore Place, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant north facing home with beautiful golf course view located on corner lot in the Greens at Westridge. Exemplary Frisco ISD. This home features with tons of upgrades including fancy wood floors in living area with gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances with double oven, wine cooler, bright cabinetry with under and over mount lighting, gas cook top with upgraded vent hood, beautify granite counters, island and walk in pantry in kitchen! Master suite featured tray ceiling and access to back yard with view of golf course, split double sinks, with sitting area, separate walk in tile shower and jetted tub and upgrade cabinets. First time convert to rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 Bardmore Place have any available units?
9701 Bardmore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 Bardmore Place have?
Some of 9701 Bardmore Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 Bardmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
9701 Bardmore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 Bardmore Place pet-friendly?
No, 9701 Bardmore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9701 Bardmore Place offer parking?
No, 9701 Bardmore Place does not offer parking.
Does 9701 Bardmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 Bardmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 Bardmore Place have a pool?
No, 9701 Bardmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 9701 Bardmore Place have accessible units?
No, 9701 Bardmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 Bardmore Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9701 Bardmore Place has units with dishwashers.

