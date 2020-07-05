All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 23 2019

9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive

9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home located in a wonderful community, attending Frisco ISD. Westridge community is a highly sought after area with exemplary Frisco ISD, this property is close to schools and community facilities. Property has upgrades including wood flooring, stainless appliances, updated master bathroom. It has a cozy front porch. Brick backyard fence. HOA has swimming pool and playground. The 4th bedroom can be used as a study, bedroom or 2nd living room. Application Fee is $45 per adult, may consider short term leases with minimum 6 months. Pet deposit is $300 per pet. App Fee can be paid using PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or Zelle. New flooring installed in 3 bedrooms. New Roof installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive have any available units?
9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive have?
Some of 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive offer parking?
No, 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive has a pool.
Does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9620 Woodrow Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.

