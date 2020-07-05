9512 GEORGE WASHINGTON DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Story Cape Cod - Beautiful single story Cape Cod with front porch. Kitchen open to family room with wood burning fireplace. Eat-in kitchen. Ceramic tile and laminate flooring. Study could be 4th bedroom. Great neighborhood; walking distance to schools. Frisco ISD. Community pool. Pets on case by case basis.

$45 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $125 one time administration fee upon approval. Tenant or tenant's agent must verify all information. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable.



(RLNE1982443)