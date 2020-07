Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This exquisite house has an open floor plan with split 3 bedrooms and two baths. New laminate wood floors installed. Ceramic tiles in wet areas. Quiet neighborhood that offers SUPERB excellent environment. Great schools, proximity to shopping areas, hospital and library. Nice sun-room and large backyard. Buyer's agent to confirm all listing information, room dimensions and school info.