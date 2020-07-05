All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:09 AM

9309 Chesapeake Lane

9309 Chesapeake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9309 Chesapeake Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Located in heart of McKinney. Adorable well kept home in the sought after Virginia Hills neighborhood and highly rated Prosper ISD! Beautiful laminate wood floor in living areas, Nice blinds & fans! Open floor plan, split bedrooms! Specious kitchen has gorgeous back splash and lots of cabinet.Large master closet in master bedroom.Large Backyard. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway, Hwy 380 and I-75! Great location and great neighborhood! located in heart of McKinney. Clean and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

