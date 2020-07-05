9309 Chesapeake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Located in heart of McKinney. Adorable well kept home in the sought after Virginia Hills neighborhood and highly rated Prosper ISD! Beautiful laminate wood floor in living areas, Nice blinds & fans! Open floor plan, split bedrooms! Specious kitchen has gorgeous back splash and lots of cabinet.Large master closet in master bedroom.Large Backyard. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway, Hwy 380 and I-75! Great location and great neighborhood! located in heart of McKinney. Clean and ready to move in!