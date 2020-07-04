9305 Jerico Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great single-story home in Frisco ISD. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Nice upgrades include crown molding, covered patio with fan, gas cooktop, included refrigerator, separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, and nice landscaping. Kitchen also features large island, eat-in space, and huge walk-in pantry. Flex space with cabinetry between dining room and kitchen could be used as butlers pantry or dry bar. Master suite has high ceilings, plenty of space, and a large bathroom with separate garden tub and oversized shower, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and plenty of space. Plenty of light throughout this home.