9305 Jerico Drive
9305 Jerico Drive

9305 Jerico Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9305 Jerico Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great single-story home in Frisco ISD. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Nice upgrades include crown molding, covered patio with fan, gas cooktop, included refrigerator, separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, and nice landscaping. Kitchen also features large island, eat-in space, and huge walk-in pantry. Flex space with cabinetry between dining room and kitchen could be used as butlers pantry or dry bar. Master suite has high ceilings, plenty of space, and a large bathroom with separate garden tub and oversized shower, large walk-in closet, dual sinks, and plenty of space. Plenty of light throughout this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Jerico Drive have any available units?
9305 Jerico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 Jerico Drive have?
Some of 9305 Jerico Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 Jerico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Jerico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Jerico Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9305 Jerico Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9305 Jerico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9305 Jerico Drive offers parking.
Does 9305 Jerico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Jerico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Jerico Drive have a pool?
No, 9305 Jerico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9305 Jerico Drive have accessible units?
No, 9305 Jerico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Jerico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9305 Jerico Drive has units with dishwashers.

