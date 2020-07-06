All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:31 AM

9101 Warren Drive

9101 Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9101 Warren Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
is traditional home located in McKinney welcomes you with it's mature landscape and trees in the front yard. Also included is an open-concept kitchen that is complete with a serving window and an island to suit. Enjoy the sizable walk-in closet and dual sinks in the master bedroom/bathroom Located in Collin County with easy access to N Custer Road.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Warren Drive have any available units?
9101 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9101 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Warren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Warren Drive offer parking?
No, 9101 Warren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9101 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 9101 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 9101 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 Warren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9101 Warren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9101 Warren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

