Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath + 2 car garage home in Fossil Creek at Westridge located in Prosper ISD. The kitchen is well appointed and has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, abundant cabinetry, breakfast bar & is open to the dining area, perfect for entertaining. A generously sized Master suite features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Relax on the spacious covered back patio and enjoy the private backyard.