Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot and walking distance to community pool. Kitchen equipped with all modern appliances incl. refrigerator. Granite counter tops. A cozy study next to master suite could also be used as baby room. Very open floor plan. Nice yard for the kids and entertaining. Frisco ISD. Shopping close by. Welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9001 Clearview have any available units?
9001 Clearview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 Clearview have?
Some of 9001 Clearview's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 Clearview currently offering any rent specials?
9001 Clearview is not currently offering any rent specials.