9001 Clearview

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot and walking distance to community pool. Kitchen equipped with all modern appliances incl. refrigerator. Granite counter tops. A cozy study next to master suite could also be used as baby room. Very open floor plan. Nice yard for the kids and entertaining. Frisco ISD. Shopping close by. Welcome home!