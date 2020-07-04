All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:21 PM

9001 Clearview

9001 Clearview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Clearview Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot and walking distance to community pool. Kitchen equipped with all modern appliances incl. refrigerator. Granite counter tops. A cozy study next to master suite could also be used as baby room. Very open floor plan. Nice yard for the kids and entertaining. Frisco ISD. Shopping close by. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 Clearview have any available units?
9001 Clearview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 Clearview have?
Some of 9001 Clearview's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 Clearview currently offering any rent specials?
9001 Clearview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 Clearview pet-friendly?
No, 9001 Clearview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9001 Clearview offer parking?
Yes, 9001 Clearview offers parking.
Does 9001 Clearview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 Clearview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 Clearview have a pool?
Yes, 9001 Clearview has a pool.
Does 9001 Clearview have accessible units?
No, 9001 Clearview does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 Clearview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 Clearview has units with dishwashers.

