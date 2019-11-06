8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic property located in the Retreat at Craig Ranch. Immaculate home with welcoming covered front porch, HANDSCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING, decorative moldings, built-in desk area, staircase with iron balusters. TWO MASTER SUITES, upgraded bathrooms, all extra-large bedrooms. Family room with coffered ceiling, FP, & BUILT-IN shelves & cabinets. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, SS appliances, center island, 5-burner gas range, & DOUBLE OVENS. 2nd floor 1 very large bdrm, Game/Media Room and full bath. Patio off kitchen area. Enjoy the 9000sqft clubhouse with fitness center, library, billiards, huge swimming pool. Craig Ranch also offers an 80,000sf fitness center, tennis courts, pool, trails, luxury spa & cafe, TPC golf course, & dog park all close by. Frig/Washer/Dryer Included

Located in the Exclusive section of The Retreat at Craig Ranch. Immaculate home with welcoming covered front porch, HANDSCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING, decorative moldings, built-in desk area, staircase with iron balusters. TWO MASTER SUITES, upgraded bathrooms, all extra-large bedrooms. Family room with coffered ceiling, FP, & BUILT-IN shelves & cabinets. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, SS appliances, center island, 5-burner gas range, & DOUBLE OVENS. Patio off kitchen area. Enjoy the 9000sqft clubhouse with fitness center, library, billiards, huge swimming pool. Craig Ranch also offers an 80,000sf fitness center, tennis courts, pool, trails, luxury spa & cafe, TPC golf course, & dog park all close by. Frig/Washer/Dryer included. PARKING - All cars must be garaged.