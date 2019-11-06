All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202

8812 Dewland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8812 Dewland Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic property located in the Retreat at Craig Ranch. Immaculate home with welcoming covered front porch, HANDSCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING, decorative moldings, built-in desk area, staircase with iron balusters. TWO MASTER SUITES, upgraded bathrooms, all extra-large bedrooms. Family room with coffered ceiling, FP, & BUILT-IN shelves & cabinets. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, SS appliances, center island, 5-burner gas range, & DOUBLE OVENS. 2nd floor 1 very large bdrm, Game/Media Room and full bath. Patio off kitchen area. Enjoy the 9000sqft clubhouse with fitness center, library, billiards, huge swimming pool. Craig Ranch also offers an 80,000sf fitness center, tennis courts, pool, trails, luxury spa & cafe, TPC golf course, & dog park all close by. Frig/Washer/Dryer Included
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 have any available units?
8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 have?
Some of 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 is pet friendly.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 offer parking?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 offers parking.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 have a pool?
Yes, 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 has a pool.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 have accessible units?
No, 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202 does not have units with dishwashers.

