8812 Dewland Drive - 1, #3202

Amenities
Located in the Exclusive section of The Retreat at Craig Ranch. Immaculate home with welcoming covered front porch, HANDSCRAPED HARDWOOD FLOORING, decorative moldings, built-in desk area, staircase with iron balusters. TWO MASTER SUITES, upgraded bathrooms, all extra-large bedrooms. Family room with coffered ceiling, FP, & BUILT-IN shelves & cabinets. Kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERS, SS appliances, center island, 5-burner gas range, & DOUBLE OVENS. Patio off kitchen area. Enjoy the 9000sqft clubhouse with fitness center, library, billiards, huge swimming pool. Craig Ranch also offers an 80,000sf fitness center, tennis courts, pool, trails, luxury spa & cafe, TPC golf course, & dog park all close by. Frig/Washer/Dryer included. PARKING - All cars must be garaged.