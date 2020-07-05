All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8605 Gracewood Drive

8605 Gracewood Drive
Location

8605 Gracewood Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Meticulously sweet home in central Mckinney. Rare to find! Zoned as condo, one story with 2 bedrooms OR could be 3 bedroom. This flex room could be a formal dining, a great study, a third bedroom. Custom built with so many extras which include: indoor sprinkler system, extended patio with gas grill and prewired for tv and speakers etc. Upgraded (bubble message air bath tub ) Kohler Tea for Two tub. Also decorative built-in arches in living room. Great open floor plan and a lot facing trees and farm. A great front porch, stone and brick elevation. 2018 New Water Heater, 2018 New Plantation Shutters, 2018 New Wood Floor, 2018 New Rimless Showers, 2018 New Tile in Patio Area and Garage Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Gracewood Drive have any available units?
8605 Gracewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Gracewood Drive have?
Some of 8605 Gracewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Gracewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Gracewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Gracewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8605 Gracewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8605 Gracewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Gracewood Drive offers parking.
Does 8605 Gracewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 Gracewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Gracewood Drive have a pool?
No, 8605 Gracewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8605 Gracewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8605 Gracewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Gracewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 Gracewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

