8605 Gracewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Meticulously sweet home in central Mckinney. Rare to find! Zoned as condo, one story with 2 bedrooms OR could be 3 bedroom. This flex room could be a formal dining, a great study, a third bedroom. Custom built with so many extras which include: indoor sprinkler system, extended patio with gas grill and prewired for tv and speakers etc. Upgraded (bubble message air bath tub ) Kohler Tea for Two tub. Also decorative built-in arches in living room. Great open floor plan and a lot facing trees and farm. A great front porch, stone and brick elevation. 2018 New Water Heater, 2018 New Plantation Shutters, 2018 New Wood Floor, 2018 New Rimless Showers, 2018 New Tile in Patio Area and Garage Deck.