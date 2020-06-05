All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8604 La Quinta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8604 La Quinta Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 1:49 AM

8604 La Quinta Lane

8604 La Quinta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8604 La Quinta Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ONE STORY,Stunning, Meticulous, Immaculate custom home with a unique floor plan in Award Winning Frisco schools. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath & a beautiful and a Bay window OFFICE space. Loads of upgrades, all New wood floors, throughout, skylight, New Designer Paint. Kit offers granite, Gas cook-top, Island. Cozy Living area with a charming Fire place and a Wall of Windows overlooking the backyard. Spacious master w-linen closet. Split BRs. Covered patio & Wood Deck for entertaining with and a private fence . Ceiling fans in every room! Wonderful location w-easy access to Hwy 121. Walk to park & community pool and park at the end of the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 La Quinta Lane have any available units?
8604 La Quinta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8604 La Quinta Lane have?
Some of 8604 La Quinta Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 La Quinta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8604 La Quinta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 La Quinta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8604 La Quinta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8604 La Quinta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8604 La Quinta Lane offers parking.
Does 8604 La Quinta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 La Quinta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 La Quinta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8604 La Quinta Lane has a pool.
Does 8604 La Quinta Lane have accessible units?
No, 8604 La Quinta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 La Quinta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8604 La Quinta Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center