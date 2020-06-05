8604 La Quinta Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

ONE STORY,Stunning, Meticulous, Immaculate custom home with a unique floor plan in Award Winning Frisco schools. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath & a beautiful and a Bay window OFFICE space. Loads of upgrades, all New wood floors, throughout, skylight, New Designer Paint. Kit offers granite, Gas cook-top, Island. Cozy Living area with a charming Fire place and a Wall of Windows overlooking the backyard. Spacious master w-linen closet. Split BRs. Covered patio & Wood Deck for entertaining with and a private fence . Ceiling fans in every room! Wonderful location w-easy access to Hwy 121. Walk to park & community pool and park at the end of the street.