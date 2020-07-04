8501 La Quinta Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Freshly updated and beautiful home with an open floorplan! Kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the family room with fireplace, wood flooring, and wall of windows overlooking backyard. Kitchen features tile flooring, gas cooktop, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. Secluded downstairs master suite. Spacious upstairs game room. Large backyard with lots of room for play. Great location close to 121. Community pool! All upstairs carpets are being replaced, touch up painting is being done, some light fixtures are being updated, and yardwork+landscaping is being completed. ETA for work to be done is Feb 25.