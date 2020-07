Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Master Planned Community of Craig Ranch, home of the TPC golf course. This home features an open floor plan which is great for entertaining friends and family. Split bedroom arrangement provides privacy for the master bedroom. A few of the recent upgrades inc laminate hardwood floors and fresh interior paint. Fantastic community pool and water park for the kids. Owner prefers a 2 yr lease.