Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Impeccable one story 3 bedroom single story house in Stonebridge Ranch. This community offers community beach, pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. Walking distance to park, playground, pond and Exemplary Elementary school. Just completed updates include stainless steel kitchen sink, installed laminate floor in two living areas and ceramic tile in all wet areas and family room. Open concept from kitchen to light & bright family room. Study with double glass door.