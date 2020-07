Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Location.... Craig Ranch Single story home.... Home freshly painted in most rooms, hand-scraped hardwood flooring in main living areas. Covered patio and nice size backyard. French doors off of study and full size dining area and breakfast area. Large walk-in pantry, Nice open floorplan, Split bedrooms, Fireplace and Ceiling fans. Community pool just down the street. Garage freshly painted and has some storage shelving for tenant use.