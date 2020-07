Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Frisco ISD ~ just one of the many benefits of this amazing Settlement At Craig Ranch 2 story! Mediterranean beauty features elegant pool with attached spa, and outdoor kitchen area with grill and bar. Electric gated driveway. Slate and handscraped hardwood floors. Distinctive touches throughout from crown moulding and plantation shutters to majestic curved staircase with iron balusters. Game room with wet bar adjacent to media room. A must see!!