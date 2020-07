Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious one story home with easy access to Hwy 380 and Hwy 75. Open and Bright floor plan with tile and laminate flooring. Enjoy your backyard that includes a big covered patio, a shed for storage, privacy, and plenty of space to run around. Not your typical rental. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!