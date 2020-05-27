8112 Raintree Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

You won't want to miss touring this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath corner lot home! The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included) a subway tile backsplash, pantry in addition to a lot of counter and cabinet space and storage. The living room is spacious and has a gas fire fireplace. The master bath offers a dual sink and garden tub. A covered patio and large backyard are perfect for friend and family BBQ's and activities. This home is located close to State Highway 380, shopping, and great schools.