McKinney, TX
8112 Raintree Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:49 PM

8112 Raintree Drive

8112 Raintree Dr · No Longer Available
McKinney
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Location

8112 Raintree Dr, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You won't want to miss touring this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath corner lot home! The spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included) a subway tile backsplash, pantry in addition to a lot of counter and cabinet space and storage. The living room is spacious and has a gas fire fireplace. The master bath offers a dual sink and garden tub. A covered patio and large backyard are perfect for friend and family BBQ's and activities. This home is located close to State Highway 380, shopping, and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Raintree Drive have any available units?
8112 Raintree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 Raintree Drive have?
Some of 8112 Raintree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Raintree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Raintree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Raintree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Raintree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8112 Raintree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Raintree Drive offers parking.
Does 8112 Raintree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Raintree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Raintree Drive have a pool?
No, 8112 Raintree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8112 Raintree Drive have accessible units?
No, 8112 Raintree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Raintree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 Raintree Drive has units with dishwashers.

