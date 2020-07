Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and bright remodeled home in Mckinney ISD! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Huge kitchen with tons of space! Close to shopping, dining, schools, and with easy access to highways. Huge living room is perfect for entertaining! Master suite features a walk-in closet and a luxurious master bath with dual sinks and vanities. Spare bedrooms are spacious and versatile. Huge backyard is full of possibilities! This unique home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!