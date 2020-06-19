All apartments in McKinney
804 Piedmont Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:47 AM

804 Piedmont Drive

804 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Piedmont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING HOME COMPLETELY REMODELED! Owners have updated just about everything! Nice and Open 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with open floorpan and second living,, dining, or study. Recent updates include: Brand new wood floor look tile, new SS appliances, Quartz countertops, New bathroom shower tile and vanities, all new lighting and fans - all energy efficient LED, added attic insulation, complete interior paint, brand new carpet in bedrooms. Secondary bedrooms have large closets. 2in wood blinds.in sought after Virginia Hills. Vaulted ceilings, loads of windows and natural light. Nice private backyard with trees, storage shed, full sprinkler system. Prosper ISD, brand new Furr Elementary. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
804 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 804 Piedmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 804 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

