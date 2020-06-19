804 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

STUNNING HOME COMPLETELY REMODELED! Owners have updated just about everything! Nice and Open 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with open floorpan and second living,, dining, or study. Recent updates include: Brand new wood floor look tile, new SS appliances, Quartz countertops, New bathroom shower tile and vanities, all new lighting and fans - all energy efficient LED, added attic insulation, complete interior paint, brand new carpet in bedrooms. Secondary bedrooms have large closets. 2in wood blinds.in sought after Virginia Hills. Vaulted ceilings, loads of windows and natural light. Nice private backyard with trees, storage shed, full sprinkler system. Prosper ISD, brand new Furr Elementary. Must see!!