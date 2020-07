Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulous, meticulously North facing, well maintained property in Craig Ranch with highly rated Frisco ISD. Large media room with built in mini kitchen and can be converted to 4th bedroom. Corner lot with large yard & covered front and rear patios offer great outdoor living space. Kitchen with large island and gas cook-top, upgraded stone fire place. Lot of natural light provides energetic environment. Available from Aug 1st 2019