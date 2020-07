Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Mckinney home, with open floor plan and split bedrooms, master suite has a separate shower and large walk-in closet, Living area with gas fireplace, beautiful back yard to relax,home has been painted all through out carpet and laminate wood flooring installed oct 2019, Ready to move in, Great community, close to shopping centers, Mckinney ISD and much more. Refrigerator will stay