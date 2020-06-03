7712 Dawson Creek Drive

Amenities
This beautiful energy efficient McKinney home features hardwood floors, stone fireplace, large game room and media room as well as an oversized two-car garage. Spacious open living with wonderful sight-lines. Other features include SS appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, lots of storage, spiral staircase, master bedroom has separate vanities, lots of cabinets & large walk-in closet and spacious backyard. Walking distance to neighborhood exemplary elementary school, hike and bike trails, fishing pond and park. Application instructions included in supplementals.