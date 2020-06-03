All apartments in McKinney
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

7712 Dawson Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful energy efficient McKinney home features hardwood floors, stone fireplace, large game room and media room as well as an oversized two-car garage. Spacious open living with wonderful sight-lines. Other features include SS appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, lots of storage, spiral staircase, master bedroom has separate vanities, lots of cabinets & large walk-in closet and spacious backyard. Walking distance to neighborhood exemplary elementary school, hike and bike trails, fishing pond and park. Application instructions included in supplementals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive have any available units?
7712 Dawson Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive have?
Some of 7712 Dawson Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Dawson Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Dawson Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Dawson Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7712 Dawson Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Dawson Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Dawson Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7712 Dawson Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7712 Dawson Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Dawson Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Dawson Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

