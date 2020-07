7505 Dalton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

RECENT WOOD FLOORS, CARPET & INTERIOR PAINT WITH THIS SPACIOUS HOME IN STONEBRIDGE RANCH! FAMILY ROOM HAS WOOD FLOORS, SOARING CEILINGS, & GAS LOG FIREPLACE & OPENS TO BREAKFAST NOOK & GRANITE KITCHEN WITH TILED FLOORS, 42-IN CABINETS, & BUILT-IN APPLIANCES. LARGE MASTER SUITE DOWN HAS 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, SEPERATE VANITIES, GARDEN TUB & SEPERATE SHOWER. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, GAME & MEDIA ROOMS. NICE VIEW OF POND & FOUNTAIN ACROSS THE STREET. EXCEPTIONAL MCKINNEY ISD CAMPUSES, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS NEARBY. EASY ACCESS TO CUSTER ROAD, ELDORADO PKWY, US 380, & SH 121. PROFESSIONALLY, LOCALLY MANAGED PROPERTY & VERY WELL MAINTAINED. LANDLORD PAYS HOA DUES & HOME INCLUDES STONEBRIDGE AMENTIES.