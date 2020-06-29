All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7316 Joshua Tree Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7316 Joshua Tree Trail
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

7316 Joshua Tree Trail

7316 Joshua Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7316 Joshua Tree Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Exquisite 2-story 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 baths with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and media room in Frisco ISD! Home offers study with French doors. Large living area boasts gorgeous stone WBFP. Beautiful island kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, built-in microwave, granite counters and breakfast bar. Master suite offers garden tub with separate shower with 2 heads, his-hers vanities, dual sinks and granite counters. Upstairs features second living area as well as media room. Large, backyard boasts 2 covered patios. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail have any available units?
7316 Joshua Tree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail have?
Some of 7316 Joshua Tree Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 Joshua Tree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Joshua Tree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Joshua Tree Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7316 Joshua Tree Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7316 Joshua Tree Trail offers parking.
Does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 Joshua Tree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail have a pool?
No, 7316 Joshua Tree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail have accessible units?
No, 7316 Joshua Tree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Joshua Tree Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 Joshua Tree Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center