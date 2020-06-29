7316 Joshua Tree Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Exquisite 2-story 5 Bedrooms and 5.5 baths with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and media room in Frisco ISD! Home offers study with French doors. Large living area boasts gorgeous stone WBFP. Beautiful island kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, built-in microwave, granite counters and breakfast bar. Master suite offers garden tub with separate shower with 2 heads, his-hers vanities, dual sinks and granite counters. Upstairs features second living area as well as media room. Large, backyard boasts 2 covered patios. THIS IS A MUST SEE!