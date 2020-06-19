7244 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool new construction

Only one year old Townhome for Lease in Frisco ISD. This bright & airy, luxury two-story townhome is an Open corner homesite with lots of light. The welcoming kitchen, great dining space and beautiful wood-like tile on the first floor are a few of the features that make this one the perfect home. All the bedrooms and the laundry room are tucked away on the second floor. The master suite features a large walk in closet, double vanities, and a shower that can take full advantage of the tankless hot water heater. Fabulous Clubhouse and community pool area walking distance from home.