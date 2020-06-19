All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7244 Huckleberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7244 Huckleberry Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:13 AM

7244 Huckleberry Drive

7244 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7244 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
new construction
Only one year old Townhome for Lease in Frisco ISD. This bright & airy, luxury two-story townhome is an Open corner homesite with lots of light. The welcoming kitchen, great dining space and beautiful wood-like tile on the first floor are a few of the features that make this one the perfect home. All the bedrooms and the laundry room are tucked away on the second floor. The master suite features a large walk in closet, double vanities, and a shower that can take full advantage of the tankless hot water heater. Fabulous Clubhouse and community pool area walking distance from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7244 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7244 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7244 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7244 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7244 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7244 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7244 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7244 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7244 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7244 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7244 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center