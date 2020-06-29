All apartments in McKinney
7220 San Saba Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7220 San Saba Drive

7220 San Saba Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7220 San Saba Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand new luxury 4 bedroom in Craig Ranch offering high-end finishes and designer details. Open floor plan with master bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with huge master closet and bathroom with walk in shower. Low maintenance landscaping. Just steps from your doorstep, you'll find everything from walking trails to state of the art sport and fitness facilities, an ice rink, a five-star TPC golf course, beach sand courts and even a spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 San Saba Drive have any available units?
7220 San Saba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 San Saba Drive have?
Some of 7220 San Saba Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 San Saba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7220 San Saba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 San Saba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7220 San Saba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7220 San Saba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7220 San Saba Drive offers parking.
Does 7220 San Saba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 San Saba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 San Saba Drive have a pool?
No, 7220 San Saba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7220 San Saba Drive have accessible units?
No, 7220 San Saba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 San Saba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 San Saba Drive has units with dishwashers.

