Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Painting all over the house! Brand New carpet! Brand New Laminate Wood Flooring Downstairs! New Roof installed Feb 2019. 3 Living Areas! 3 Bedrooms! All Bedrooms and Bonus Room Up! Downstairs one living area can be used as study or den. Big Corner lot! Patio! Sprinkler System! Frisco ISD! This house is available for immediate move in, come and show it before it's gone. Pet case by case. Owner pays HOA, you enjoy the community and park!