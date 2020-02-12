Adorable Rock and Siding one story home in sought after Harvest Bend subdivision in Frisco ISD. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home offers Open floor plan with split bedrooms and spacious kitchen. Ceiling fan on all bedroom. Low maintenance backyard with custom stained patio flooring. Just minutes from highway 121 and premium shoppings and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7136 Wind Row Drive have any available units?
7136 Wind Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 Wind Row Drive have?
Some of 7136 Wind Row Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 Wind Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Wind Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.