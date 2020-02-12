7136 Wind Row Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Rock and Siding one story home in sought after Harvest Bend subdivision in Frisco ISD. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home offers Open floor plan with split bedrooms and spacious kitchen. Ceiling fan on all bedroom. Low maintenance backyard with custom stained patio flooring. Just minutes from highway 121 and premium shoppings and dining.