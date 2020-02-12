All apartments in McKinney
7136 Wind Row Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 3:47 PM

7136 Wind Row Drive

7136 Wind Row Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Wind Row Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Rock and Siding one story home in sought after Harvest Bend subdivision in Frisco ISD. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family home offers Open floor plan with split bedrooms and spacious kitchen. Ceiling fan on all bedroom. Low maintenance backyard with custom stained patio flooring. Just minutes from highway 121 and premium shoppings and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 Wind Row Drive have any available units?
7136 Wind Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 Wind Row Drive have?
Some of 7136 Wind Row Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 Wind Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Wind Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 Wind Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7136 Wind Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7136 Wind Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7136 Wind Row Drive offers parking.
Does 7136 Wind Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 Wind Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 Wind Row Drive have a pool?
No, 7136 Wind Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7136 Wind Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 7136 Wind Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 Wind Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 Wind Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

