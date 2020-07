Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Gorgeous maintained 3bdrm 2n half bth home with mature landscaping. spacious home great floorplan Downstairs Living area features hardwood floors, Ceiling fan, built n entertainment center, and woodburning fireplace and or gas starter. Kitchen is open to breakfast area and living area and features breakfast bar, white appliances with gas cooking. Home also features relaxing back yard with its shade trees and covered patio with ceiling fan. See Attached Docs for application process.