Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:27 AM

7013 St Georges Drive

7013 Saint George's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7013 Saint George's Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FACE COMMUNITY PARK 1.5 Story 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths Ashton Woods Homes in Frisco ISD. Beautiful Sawgrass floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus a study and formal dining downstairs. Game room, another bedroom and a full bath upstairs. Fully loaded upgrades including wood look tiles through out downstairs, silestone counter tops in kitchen and most baths, SS appliance, custom back splash, wood stairs, upgraded paint with accent color, Smart Combi Shades through out, elfa storage, and more. 8 miles to Legacy West. Convenient locations. Don't miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 St Georges Drive have any available units?
7013 St Georges Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7013 St Georges Drive have?
Some of 7013 St Georges Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 St Georges Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7013 St Georges Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 St Georges Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7013 St Georges Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7013 St Georges Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7013 St Georges Drive offers parking.
Does 7013 St Georges Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 St Georges Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 St Georges Drive have a pool?
No, 7013 St Georges Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7013 St Georges Drive have accessible units?
No, 7013 St Georges Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 St Georges Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 St Georges Drive has units with dishwashers.

