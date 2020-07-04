7013 St Georges Drive

Amenities

FACE COMMUNITY PARK 1.5 Story 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths Ashton Woods Homes in Frisco ISD. Beautiful Sawgrass floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus a study and formal dining downstairs. Game room, another bedroom and a full bath upstairs. Fully loaded upgrades including wood look tiles through out downstairs, silestone counter tops in kitchen and most baths, SS appliance, custom back splash, wood stairs, upgraded paint with accent color, Smart Combi Shades through out, elfa storage, and more. 8 miles to Legacy West. Convenient locations. Don't miss it.