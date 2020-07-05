701 N Kentucky Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Renovated Charming Cottage style 1930's home located in McKinney's Historical District within walking distance to downtown. Sits on a beautiful corner lot. Interior boasts freshly refinished hardwood floors and newer vintage style appliances. Remodeled spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Many updates throughout including butcher block counter and glass front cabinets in kitchen. New master bathroom. Outside workshop with electricity. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. This is a MUST SEE!