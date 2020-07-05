All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 701 N Kentucky Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
701 N Kentucky Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 N Kentucky Street

701 South Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

701 South Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Charming Cottage style 1930's home located in McKinney's Historical District within walking distance to downtown. Sits on a beautiful corner lot. Interior boasts freshly refinished hardwood floors and newer vintage style appliances. Remodeled spacious kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Many updates throughout including butcher block counter and glass front cabinets in kitchen. New master bathroom. Outside workshop with electricity. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N Kentucky Street have any available units?
701 N Kentucky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 N Kentucky Street have?
Some of 701 N Kentucky Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 N Kentucky Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 N Kentucky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N Kentucky Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 N Kentucky Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 701 N Kentucky Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 N Kentucky Street offers parking.
Does 701 N Kentucky Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 N Kentucky Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N Kentucky Street have a pool?
No, 701 N Kentucky Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 N Kentucky Street have accessible units?
No, 701 N Kentucky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N Kentucky Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 N Kentucky Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center