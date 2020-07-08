6921 Mediterranean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Unique European style living in McKinney, nestled in the beautiful Village of Adriatica. Corner lot with a private courtyard and covered patio. The charming interior is finished out in the style of this lovely community with copper accents, handscraped wood floors, and paneled trim work. Master and a 2nd BRs downstairs. The 2nd BR has French doors to the courtyard, could also be an office. The large Game room has a wet bar and UC refrigerator and is a great space to entertain, flows to the romantic balcony. Walk down cobble stone streets to enjoy shops, waterfront dining, medical offices, Starbucks, a local favorite wine bar. Stonebridge Ranch amenities. Located across from the SB Country Club & Golf Course.