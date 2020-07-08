All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:28 PM

6921 Mediterranean Drive

6921 Mediterranean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6921 Mediterranean Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Adriatica

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Unique European style living in McKinney, nestled in the beautiful Village of Adriatica. Corner lot with a private courtyard and covered patio. The charming interior is finished out in the style of this lovely community with copper accents, handscraped wood floors, and paneled trim work. Master and a 2nd BRs downstairs. The 2nd BR has French doors to the courtyard, could also be an office. The large Game room has a wet bar and UC refrigerator and is a great space to entertain, flows to the romantic balcony. Walk down cobble stone streets to enjoy shops, waterfront dining, medical offices, Starbucks, a local favorite wine bar. Stonebridge Ranch amenities. Located across from the SB Country Club & Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Mediterranean Drive have any available units?
6921 Mediterranean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Mediterranean Drive have?
Some of 6921 Mediterranean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Mediterranean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Mediterranean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Mediterranean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6921 Mediterranean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6921 Mediterranean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Mediterranean Drive offers parking.
Does 6921 Mediterranean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Mediterranean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Mediterranean Drive have a pool?
No, 6921 Mediterranean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Mediterranean Drive have accessible units?
No, 6921 Mediterranean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Mediterranean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Mediterranean Drive has units with dishwashers.

