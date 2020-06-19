6916 Bountiful Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and spacious living area that opens to large, fenced backyard. The kitchen is bright with tons of natural light, stone countertops, pantry and dinning space. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with window. Master bath includes shower/tub combo, and linen closet. Three other bedrooms share 2nd full bathroom. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Home features additional space that can be used as game room, work area or second living area. The home has laundry connections, and two car tandem garage. Large backyard and patio.



All utilities. Must carry renter's insurance,

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.