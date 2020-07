Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel playground fireplace

IMMACULATE home in the Frisco ISD and is move-in ready. Wonderful neighborhood with community park. Two story, 3-bedroom, Office & 2.5 bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Wood flooring in most of the house. Master bath features dual sinks. Half bath with pedestal sink. Nearby park, jogging trail and playground. Close to 121 Hwy, I-75, Shopping centers, Allen Outlet malls, entertainment and restaurants. Available from Sept 1, 2019