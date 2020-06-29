All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:30 AM

6904 Bountiful Grove Drive

6904 Bountiful Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Bountiful Grove Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great back yard, Security vint systems that monitors front and back of the house and works via home. Frisco ISD, Walk to the park, pond Scoggins in Harvest Bend with Comstock Elementary. Lovely home with a front porch that is welcoming and cute curb appeal. All vinyl flooring with no carpet! Galley eat in Kitchen, Beautiful fence with a backyard ready with space to play. Long garage with window that holds 2 cars. Utility room that can hold full sized washer and dryer. Charming home near all major roads and shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive have any available units?
6904 Bountiful Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive have?
Some of 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Bountiful Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 Bountiful Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

