6904 Bountiful Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great back yard, Security vint systems that monitors front and back of the house and works via home. Frisco ISD, Walk to the park, pond Scoggins in Harvest Bend with Comstock Elementary. Lovely home with a front porch that is welcoming and cute curb appeal. All vinyl flooring with no carpet! Galley eat in Kitchen, Beautiful fence with a backyard ready with space to play. Long garage with window that holds 2 cars. Utility room that can hold full sized washer and dryer. Charming home near all major roads and shopping and dining.