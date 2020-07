Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Don't let this one slip by.. well-kept, very clean 3 bedroom in Frisco ISD. Walking distance to elementary. Master down with new carpet in living room and master bedroom. Other bedrooms up with a loft area upstairs which is perfect for a gaming room or office. Great location!!