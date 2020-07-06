All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:11 AM

6804 Revere Drive

6804 Revere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Revere Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring 2-car garage, neutral tones ideal for any dcor, soaring ceilings, & decorative lighting throughout. The master suite includes sep shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with walk-in pantry, island, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! Two additional bedroom & large play room complete this charming home. Premium cedar fenced backyard w plenty of space for summer outdoor activities. Easy access to 380

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/mckinney-tx?lid=12540649

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Revere Drive have any available units?
6804 Revere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Revere Drive have?
Some of 6804 Revere Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Revere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Revere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Revere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Revere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6804 Revere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Revere Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Revere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Revere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Revere Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Revere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Revere Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Revere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Revere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Revere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

