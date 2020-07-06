6804 Revere Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring 2-car garage, neutral tones ideal for any dcor, soaring ceilings, & decorative lighting throughout. The master suite includes sep shower, dual sinks, & walk-in closet. The spacious eat-in kitchen is well equipped with walk-in pantry, island, & plenty of cabinetry for your every storage need! Two additional bedroom & large play room complete this charming home. Premium cedar fenced backyard w plenty of space for summer outdoor activities. Easy access to 380



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/mckinney-tx?lid=12540649



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5118849)