6405 Oakmont Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 3 Bedrooms with a closed office (or 4 Bedrooms), in the heart of McKinney! Excellent floor plan. The kitchen opens to the large family room and breakfast area, and the spacious bedrooms are in a split floor plan. The formal dining can be used as a 2nd living area. The house has lots of natural light and includes a skylight in the kitchen. Entertain your friends and family in the large backyard with patio! Located close to shopping, restaurants and highways (121 and 75) and zoned to sought after McKinney ISD including Johnson Elementary.