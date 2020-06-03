All apartments in McKinney
6405 Oakmont Drive

Location

6405 Oakmont Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful 3 Bedrooms with a closed office (or 4 Bedrooms), in the heart of McKinney! Excellent floor plan. The kitchen opens to the large family room and breakfast area, and the spacious bedrooms are in a split floor plan. The formal dining can be used as a 2nd living area. The house has lots of natural light and includes a skylight in the kitchen. Entertain your friends and family in the large backyard with patio! Located close to shopping, restaurants and highways (121 and 75) and zoned to sought after McKinney ISD including Johnson Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Oakmont Drive have any available units?
6405 Oakmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 Oakmont Drive have?
Some of 6405 Oakmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Oakmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Oakmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Oakmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Oakmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6405 Oakmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Oakmont Drive offers parking.
Does 6405 Oakmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Oakmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Oakmont Drive have a pool?
No, 6405 Oakmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Oakmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 6405 Oakmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Oakmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Oakmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

