Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Available January 4, updated 4 bed 2 bath split level house, kitchen and dining and master bedroom down, living and 3 bedrooms upstairs, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, Easy access to 75, shops and a movie theater. Corner lot, across from hike and bike trail, Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Complex, play ground, splash pad and park.

School bus stops across the street. Pets case by case. Don't miss this opportunity!