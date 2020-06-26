620 Twin Knoll Drive

Amenities

Beautiful one story home in the Trinity Heights Subdivision of McKinney! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Light floods this home making it feel very open and spacious. New roof, fence- fresh paint and crown molding throughout. New SS microwave stove and dishwasher. Beautiful landscaped yards front and back. The back featuring a large patio with pergola- perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Backyard backs up to a wooded area. Full sprinkler system. 1 small pet is allowed. Pet subject to owner approval. $350 pet deposit is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.