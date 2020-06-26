All apartments in McKinney
Location

620 Twin Knoll Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful one story home in the Trinity Heights Subdivision of McKinney! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Light floods this home making it feel very open and spacious. New roof, fence- fresh paint and crown molding throughout. New SS microwave stove and dishwasher. Beautiful landscaped yards front and back. The back featuring a large patio with pergola- perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Backyard backs up to a wooded area. Full sprinkler system. 1 small pet is allowed. Pet subject to owner approval. $350 pet deposit is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Twin Knoll Drive have any available units?
620 Twin Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Twin Knoll Drive have?
Some of 620 Twin Knoll Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Twin Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Twin Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Twin Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Twin Knoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 620 Twin Knoll Drive offer parking?
No, 620 Twin Knoll Drive does not offer parking.
Does 620 Twin Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Twin Knoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Twin Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Twin Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Twin Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Twin Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Twin Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Twin Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

