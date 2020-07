Amenities

UPDATED HOME in the North Brook subdivision with wood laminate floors, fresh, clean, will be move-in ready as of September 4th. Recently installed modern HVAC! Amazing location west of Hwy. 75 with PARK AND AMENTITIES AT THE END OF THE STREET, HUGE soccer field, play park, hike and bike trails, etc. Quiet, friendly, peaceful place to live!