Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:19 AM

6140 Sutton Fields Trail

6140 Sutton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6140 Sutton Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Spectacular 3-2.5-2 w Study in Celina, Prosper ISD! High ceilings, open layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, new washer & dryer and so much more! Large 19x14 family room has a lovely corner gas fireplace & opens to the generous sized kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, oversized island & large pantry for maximum storage. Huge 19x13 master has an inviting en-suite w double vanity sinks, soaking tub & WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, great study w French doors, charming half bath has pedestal sink, fabulous extended covered patio, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, community pool, park, pond & more! 2 small dogs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail have any available units?
6140 Sutton Fields Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail have?
Some of 6140 Sutton Fields Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6140 Sutton Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6140 Sutton Fields Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6140 Sutton Fields Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trail offers parking.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trail has a pool.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 6140 Sutton Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6140 Sutton Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6140 Sutton Fields Trail has units with dishwashers.

