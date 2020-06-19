6140 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities

Spectacular 3-2.5-2 w Study in Celina, Prosper ISD! High ceilings, open layout, gorgeous hardwood floors, beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, new washer & dryer and so much more! Large 19x14 family room has a lovely corner gas fireplace & opens to the generous sized kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, subway tiled backsplash, oversized island & large pantry for maximum storage. Huge 19x13 master has an inviting en-suite w double vanity sinks, soaking tub & WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, great study w French doors, charming half bath has pedestal sink, fabulous extended covered patio, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, community pool, park, pond & more! 2 small dogs considered.