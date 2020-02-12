612 N Kentucky Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous property has been fully remodeled featuring ceramic, wood-look tile and other upgrades throughout the home! The living space is bright and open. The master features a large walk-in shower in the private bathroom. A secondary bath has been completely remodeled as well. Fenced in backyard. Gorgeous curb appeal with a large front porch. Washer Dryer and Fridge can be included for an additional $60 a month.



Landlord reserves use of the 1 car garage in the rear: this will not be included in the lease.