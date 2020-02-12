All apartments in McKinney
612 N Kentucky Street

612 North Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 North Kentucky Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
This gorgeous property has been fully remodeled featuring ceramic, wood-look tile and other upgrades throughout the home! The living space is bright and open. The master features a large walk-in shower in the private bathroom. A secondary bath has been completely remodeled as well. Fenced in backyard. Gorgeous curb appeal with a large front porch. Washer Dryer and Fridge can be included for an additional $60 a month.

Landlord reserves use of the 1 car garage in the rear: this will not be included in the lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

