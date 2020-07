Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Bright, open, spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms. Two full baths. Split bedroom layout, tall ceilings makes this home feel extra inviting. Kitchen opens into living and dining room making a great space for family and friends to gather. Gas cook top. Generously sized master retreat with walk in closet, separate shower and jetted tub. Large backyard with nice covered patio and extra space for grill. Enjoy this fabulous home!