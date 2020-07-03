604 Colorado Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this hidden gem! Minutes from Historic Downtown McKinney & walking distance to Chestnut Square Historic Village. Recently renovated, property features granite counter tops in kitchen & bathroom. Custom sinks in both bathrooms & a jetted tub in the master. Wooden deck is ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to 75, 121, and 380. Pets on a case by case basis. Move in available August 1, there are tenants there till end of July. If the house shows Active it is available, if we are running a credit app it will be TOM. OPEN HOUSE July 20th from 3:30 - 4:30....If interested come tour.