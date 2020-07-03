All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:18 PM

604 Colorado Street

604 Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

604 Colorado Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Wilcox

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this hidden gem! Minutes from Historic Downtown McKinney & walking distance to Chestnut Square Historic Village. Recently renovated, property features granite counter tops in kitchen & bathroom. Custom sinks in both bathrooms & a jetted tub in the master. Wooden deck is ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to 75, 121, and 380. Pets on a case by case basis. Move in available August 1, there are tenants there till end of July. If the house shows Active it is available, if we are running a credit app it will be TOM. OPEN HOUSE July 20th from 3:30 - 4:30....If interested come tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Colorado Street have any available units?
604 Colorado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Colorado Street have?
Some of 604 Colorado Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Colorado Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 Colorado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Colorado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Colorado Street is pet friendly.
Does 604 Colorado Street offer parking?
No, 604 Colorado Street does not offer parking.
Does 604 Colorado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Colorado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Colorado Street have a pool?
No, 604 Colorado Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 Colorado Street have accessible units?
No, 604 Colorado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Colorado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Colorado Street has units with dishwashers.

