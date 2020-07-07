5913 Mariposa Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

Come check out this home in central McKinney! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 story home with 2696 square feet of comfortable living is conveniently located close to The Sam Rayburn Tollway, 75, shopping, restaurants Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and more! Plenty of space, with a remarkable floor plan and fenced in back yard. First floor open living. Full laundry room and walk in pantry! Master suite on second floor has a huge walk in closet, separate bath and tub, and double sinks. Second story bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, tall windows, and walk in closets. Also has a family or game room on second floor. Enjoy evenings under your covered patio. This home has it all! Welcome Home!