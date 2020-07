Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Amazing price opportunity. Cozy home, one story yet spacious enough for 4 Rooms and 2 baths, it has a nice dining area that could also be a studio. A very nice living area with an open kitchen. Master bedroom, separated from other 3 rooms with a big walk-in closet. The community pool is very close. This home is very well located and close to 75 and 121.