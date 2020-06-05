All apartments in McKinney
Location

5813 Jewel Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine, single story home, meticulously maintained with easy access to the freeway and close to shopping and dining. Beautiful brick elevation. Step inside to see handsome hardwood floors that are easy to maintain! Stacked formal dining & living rooms are nestled off the entry way! Easy to show. Eat in kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, work island, stainless steel appliances plus a raised breakfast bar! Ideal open flowing floor plan! Lovely living room with a warming fireplace. Updated paint and fence. Split bedrooms, archways, built-ins & 12 ft ceilings! Pets and deposit considered on a case by case basis. Great sized backyard with a covered patio! Rear 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Jewel Drive have any available units?
5813 Jewel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Jewel Drive have?
Some of 5813 Jewel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Jewel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Jewel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Jewel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5813 Jewel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5813 Jewel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5813 Jewel Drive offers parking.
Does 5813 Jewel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Jewel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Jewel Drive have a pool?
No, 5813 Jewel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5813 Jewel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5813 Jewel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Jewel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5813 Jewel Drive has units with dishwashers.

