5813 Jewel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine, single story home, meticulously maintained with easy access to the freeway and close to shopping and dining. Beautiful brick elevation. Step inside to see handsome hardwood floors that are easy to maintain! Stacked formal dining & living rooms are nestled off the entry way! Easy to show. Eat in kitchen features gorgeous granite counters, work island, stainless steel appliances plus a raised breakfast bar! Ideal open flowing floor plan! Lovely living room with a warming fireplace. Updated paint and fence. Split bedrooms, archways, built-ins & 12 ft ceilings! Pets and deposit considered on a case by case basis. Great sized backyard with a covered patio! Rear 2 car garage!